Matt Gaetz Is Being Investigated For Exchanging Paid Escorts For Political Favors

Federal investigators are looking into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz accepted paid escorts in exchange for political access and legislative favors.

CBS News reported:

Federal investigators are looking into a Bahamas trip Matt Gaetz allegedly took in late 2018 or early 2019 as part of an inquiry into whether the Florida representative violated sex trafficking laws, multiple sources told CBS News. Gaetz was on that trip with a marijuana entrepreneur and hand surgeon named Jason Pirozzolo, who allegedly paid for the travel expenses, accommodations, and female escorts, the sources said.

….

Investigators also want to know if Gaetz was accepting paid escorts in exchange for political access or legislative favors, the sources said.

Not only was Rep. Gaetz potentially trafficking underage girls, but he may have also been accepting paid escorts in exchange for political access and favors. Needless to say, this behavior would violate several federal elected official bribery and corruption laws.

Federal investigators appear to be exploring multiple avenues and are piling up evidence against Gaetz. One suspects that it is only a matter of time before a criminal indictment is handed down and Matt Gaetz goes from roaming the halls of Congress to potentially avoiding getting shanked in the prison yard.

