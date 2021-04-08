Hypocrite Ron DeSantis Gets Vaccinated Days After Blocking COVID Passports

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) got his coronavirus vaccination but did so off-camera, and days after announcing that he would block businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

According to local Florida media:

Officials said DeSantis got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine without any cameras rolling. DeSantis hosted two public events Wednesday, one a news conference and one a Medal of Freedom ceremony, but didn’t make the shot part of those speaking engagements.

While he’s been active on social media Wednesday, as of 4 p.m. he hasn’t made any posts about getting his shot. His office confirmed he received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DeSantis has still made no public announcement about his vaccination.

Gov. DeSantis got vaccinated just days after claiming that he would block businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. The hypocrisy of the Florida Republican who has 2024 presidential ambitions and fancies himself to be a mini-Trump is not surprising.

It is almost as if Gov. DeSantis is trying to hide the fact that he got vaccinated after spending more than a year downplaying the pandemic.

DeSantis is willing to let COVID spread all through Florida, but he has quietly taken steps to make sure that he is protected from the pandemic that he is enabling.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook