WATCH: Stunned MSNBC Panel Reacts Live as More Damaging Evidence Comes Out Against Gaetz

The bad news for Matt Gaetz is coming in so fast that it’s becoming hard for TV pundits to react too. During Nicolle Wallace’s Thursday show, news broke that Joel Greenberg had accepted a plea deal.

This revelation means that prosecutors are likely very interested to see what Greenberg has to say about Gaetz. The MSNBC panel talked about what the news could mean for the Florida congressman.

Legal analyst Renato Mariotti reacted to Green plea acceptance saying, “What it tells me is that the government’s got a strong case. You do not plead guilty and flip on somebody else unless you think the government has you dead to rights. If you think there’s any chance of you going to trial and beating this thing you are absolutely not going to flip.”

Watch, an MSNBC panel reacts live to Matt Gaetz's legal jeopardy getting worse and worse. pic.twitter.com/tlXo2GqGLl — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) April 8, 2021

Reporter Alex Wagner then weighed in, “The bar has sunk so low. In fact it might be buried in the ground that I think that there’s thinking inside Republican circles and certainly in Matt Gaetz’s circle to weather this and then a standard-bearer for conservative news and analysis. This would have been career-ending a decade ago and now it’s a data point. It is a challenge more than it is devastating for someone’s burgeoning political career.”

The massive donations being pulled in continue to show that Republican voters favor politicians like Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene to those like Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. Expect the GOP candidates to get even Trumpier by the time the 2022 midterms roll around.