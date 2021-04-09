Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Blames Oprah Winfrey Interview For Killing Prince Phillip

Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade blamed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Oprah Winfrey interview for Prince Phillip’s death.

Video:

Fox's Brian Kilmeade blames Prince Phillip's death on Meghan Markle and the Oprah Winfrey interview. pic.twitter.com/pm30pnjRdo — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 9, 2021

Kilmeade said on Fox and Friends, “hey also married 37 years pretty amazing. Also, if you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview in the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey. So here he is trying to recover afternoon then he gets hit with that he also is reportedly very transparent about his distaste for Fergie when she was married to Prince Andrew for a while. She was a little bit different. For the royal family’s taste, I guess. So, 99 years old, he passed away. This is going to be a very public funeral. How do you as the grandson, not come back for your grandfather’s funeral?”

Fox News is blaming Oprah Winfrey for killing a 99-year-old man whose health had been in decline for years with an interview that was done by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Fox News will politicize anything and everything.

The same network that downplays the role of guns in mass shootings, thinks Oprah is killing people with her interview skills, or as our own Sarah Jones put it:

Guns don’t kill people, but Oprah interviews do. ~ Fox News, 2021 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 9, 2021

