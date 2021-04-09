House Ethics Committee Will Investigate Matt Gaetz For Sexual Misconduct, Illicit Drug Use, And Bribery

The House Ethics Committee has announced a comprehensive investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz for sexual misconduct, sharing nude images on the House floor, illicit drug use, and bribery.

The letter from the House Ethics Committee:

Among the accusations listed in the House Ethics Committee regarding Rep. Matt Gaetz is sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, sharing nude images on the House floor, misusing identification records, campaign funds for personal use, accepting bribes, improper gratuity and gifts. pic.twitter.com/X7djI3oLIj — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 9, 2021

The House Ethics Committee investigation is probably the least of Gaetz’s problems, but it demonstrates that even if he somehow escapes criminal charges, the potential violations that he committed in the House could get him expelled from the body.

It is telling that few Republicans outside of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan have defended him.

Republicans seem content to keep their distance from the congressman who some in his own caucus have called a ticking time bomb and let him fry.

The evidence is piling up against Matt Gaetz and it would be stunning if he was not indicted. Gaetz has vowed not to resign, which means that Congress will have to remove him from office, and the House ethics investigation is the first step toward making that happen.

