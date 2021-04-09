Mitch McConnell Blows A Gasket Over Biden Potentially Adding More Supreme Court Justices

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had the nerve to accuse President Biden of court-packing as he lost it over the President potentially adding more SCOTUS justices.

Here is McConnell’s full statement:

This new court-packing commission is not some serious pivot away from Democrats’ political attacks on the Court. It’s just an attempt to clothe those attacks in fake legitimacy. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/qX639r68M3 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 9, 2021

McConnell said in part, “So anyone who was surprised by the creation of a commission on packing the Supreme Court simply hasn’t been paying attention. This faux-academic study of a nonexistent problem fits squarely within liberals’ years-long campaign to politicize the Court, intimidate its members, and subvert its independence. This is not some new, serious, or sober pivot away from Democrats’ political attacks on the Court. It’s just an attempt to clothe those ongoing attacks in fake legitimacy. It’s disappointing that anyone, liberal or conservative, would lend credence to this attack by participating in the commission.”

It is as if Mitch McConnell doesn’t think the American people will notice that he spent the entire Trump administration packing the courts with partisans in order to politicize the Judicial Branch.

Forming a commission to study expanding the Supreme Court was one of the more moderate steps that President Biden could have taken. Biden didn’t take office and announce that he is in favor of adding three or four more justices to the Supreme Court, but the fact that it will even be considered is enough to terrify Mitch McConnell, because thanks to changes in the filibuster rules, Democrats could expand the Supreme Court with zero Republican votes.

Sen. McConnell is watching the Democrats thwart his obstructionist tactics, now threatening to undo his attack on the judiciary. Everything that Mitch McConnell has done to the country could be wiped away by Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress.

