Toyota Donated To A Seditious House Republican And Now They’re Facing A Boycott

606 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Toyota donated to one of the House Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s win, and now some customers are threatening a boycott.

Judd Legum tweeted:

UPDATE: @Toyota, which after 1/6 said it would be "assessing our future PAC criteria," donated $1000 to @RepAlexMooney, who objected to the certification of the Electoral College in February, according to a new FEC filing — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 9, 2021

The blowback has been immediate and severe:

Trying to choose between a new Honda and a new @toyota just got a lot easier. — Resistress Kay (@fabaceae) April 9, 2021

I am going with Honda myself after 15 years with @Toyota — Nurses waiting for Gaetz to be locked up.👊 (@ClaudetteGGibs1) April 9, 2021

The math is simple. Toyota only made a thousand dollar donation to the seditious House Republican. Back in 2015, Toyota made $2,726 on each vehicle sold. If their donation costs them a single customer, they will lose exponentially more money than the $1,000 that they donated.

Boycotts don’t have to be large to cost corporations a lot of money.

The lesson for big business is that people are watching. Campaign donations are speech according to the Supreme Court, which means that who a business donates to is a statement about their values or lack thereof as a corporation.

If Toyota is choosing to support those who attack democracy, then their customers have the right to choose not to buy their products.

Consumers in the free market have a right to not reward those who support sedition.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook