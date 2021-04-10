Lock Him Up: Leaked Pentagon Document Supports Case For Trump Treason Charges

8.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

A leaked document from the Pentagon shows that Mike Pence ordered the military to clear the Capitol on January 6, but Trump didn’t.

The AP reported on the timeline in an internal Pentagon document that they obtained:



The timeline adds another layer of understanding about the state of fear and panic while the insurrection played out and lays bare the inaction by then-President Donald Trump and how that void contributed to a slowed response by the military and law enforcement. It shows that the intelligence missteps, tactical errors, and bureaucratic delays were eclipsed by the government’s failure to comprehend the scale and intensity of a violent uprising by its own citizens.

With Trump not engaged, it fell to Pentagon officials, a handful of senior White House aides, the leaders of Congress, and the vice president holed up in a secure bunker to manage the chaos.

Mike Pence called the Pentagon and demanded that the Capitol be cleared, and the military didn’t do it. Logic suggests that there is only one person above Pence who could have overruled his order.

The difference between sedition and treason is, “While seditious conspiracy is generally defined as conduct or language inciting rebellion against the authority of a state, treason is the more serious offense of actively levying war against the United States or giving aid to its enemies.”

Trump aided an attack on America by its enemies by doing nothing. Donald Trump thought that he was laying low and avoiding responsibility, but what he really was doing was committing treason by aiding people who were committing an act of war against the United States.

When Trump told his supporters to march to the Capitol, he committed sedition. When Trump refused to act to stop the attack on the Capitol, it could be argued that he committed treason.

