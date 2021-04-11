Trump Calls Mitch McConnell A “Dumb Son Of A B*tch” For Not Helping Him Potentially Avoid Prison

Trump called Mitch McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch” for not destroying democracy to help him avoid potential criminal charges.

“If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a bitch Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it,” he said of election certifying on Jan. 6, the day his supporters led an insurrection on the Capitol to block Joe Biden’s formal victory.

“I hired his wife. Did he ever say thank you?” Trump said. He then mocked Chao for resigning in response to the Jan. 6 events and Trump’s behavior that day.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on CNN’s State Of The Union that the Republican Party doesn’t need Trump’s divisiveness:

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Trump calling McConnell a dumb son of a bitch, “In some ways, it’s not a big deal what he said. But at the same time, whenever it draws attention, we don’t need that we need unity, focused together. ” pic.twitter.com/HlkjI81Z6l — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 11, 2021

Trump is targeting McConnell because he is the most powerful elected Republican in the country, and he wants to push the Senate Minority Leader out of what he views as his party.

Trump’s businesses are hermmoraging money, and he is facing numerous criminal investigations into his business and his actions as president. Trump had to win reelection to keep himself out of prison and his business afloat, and he is lashing out at anyone who didn’t go along with the plan.

The level of Trump’s corruption remains astounding. Someone needs to explain to him that he didn’t “hire” Mitch McConnell’s wife. He didn’t pay her salary. Trump still thinks of the presidency as his own business, but as the voters told him last November, the White House belongs to the people.

Donald Trump is still seething that the people evicted their deadbeat tenant and that the Republican Party didn’t do whatever they could to keep him in power and potentially out of prison.

