Top GOP Senator Tells Biden That Republicans Put Corporations Ahead Of Ordinary Americans

A top Republican senator told President Biden during an Oval Office meeting that Republicans place loyalty to corporations ahead of ordinary Americans.

The Washington Post reported:



Whether a bipartisan deal ultimately materializes is far from clear, however, as a top GOP senator told Biden in a private Oval Office meeting Monday that it would be “almost impossible” to win over Republicans if the plan envisions boosting the corporate tax rate, as it currently does. There is also widespread private skepticism among congressional Republicans that the White House is genuinely open to a cross-party agreement that might significantly scale back Biden’s ambitions.

A good rule of thumb is that unless it benefits the wealthy and corporations, Republicans will always object to spending the money. The only surprising element to the story is that a Republican Senator was willing to say out loud that their party places the needs of corporations ahead of the needs of the American people.

President Biden will never be able to reach a bipartisan deal with Republicans on anything related to spending and the economy because Biden is trying to work for the people, while Republicans are only interested in serving their corporate masters.

Unless you are a corporation, Republicans don’t care about you. They will never do what’s right for the American people unless there is something in it for corporations.

