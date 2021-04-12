Jen Psaki Destroys Sen. John Cornyn For Asking If Biden Is Really In Charge

3.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Press Secretary Jen Psaki destroyed Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) for wondering if Joe Biden is really in charge.

Video:

Jen Psaki hits Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) for complaining that Biden's tweets are too conventional, "I can confirm that the President Of The United States does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories. He spends his time working for the American people." pic.twitter.com/WNCvNEnJmA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 12, 2021

Cornyn complained that Biden’s tweets are too conventional, and wondered if he is really in charge.

Psaki replied, “I can confirm that the President Of The United States does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories. He spends his time working for the American people.”

Republicans don’t know how to handle having a Democrat in the White House who is serious, focused, and doing the job for the American people. The problem isn’t that Biden isn’t like Trump. The problem that Biden is exposing the Republican Party’s incompetence with his committed and professional performance as president.

Jen Psaki destroyed John Cornyn, who is older than Joe Biden, for trying to engage in the right’s ageist Biden conspiracy theory.

The White House Press Secretary seems to have a zero-tolerance policy for Republican conspiracies at the briefing, and she is showing that those who engaged in them will be pushed back on.

