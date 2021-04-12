Matt Gaetz Is Now Connected To An Illegal Campaign Funding Scheme In Florida

3.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has been connected to a scheme to illegally fund the campaigns of fake Democratic candidates in Florida.

Glenna Milberg of WPLG reported:

#Florida Cong. Matt Gaetz is now tied to shill candidate in a state senate election. This thread shows how *that* ghost candidate is directly connected to two So Fla shills we busted last Nov.

It’s in the money trail that led to Frank Artiles arrest.

Here we go:@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/5Uu96L0L8t — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) April 12, 2021

All 3 filed as no-party-affiliation, did no campaigning, no fundraising, nothing. And yet they were backed by two Political Action Committees: “Our Florida” and “The Truth”. Both PACS were created the same day, Oct. 2nd – a month before the election.

And that’s just the start.. pic.twitter.com/a9GdIk4kS2 — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) April 12, 2021

… Notice $370,000 went to “Our Florida” PAC, supporting the two South Florida shill candidates, Rodriguez & Alfonso.

$180,000 went to “The Truth” PAC, supporting one Central Florida shill candidate, Iannotti.@WPLGLocal10 — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) April 12, 2021

Back to #Florida Cong. Matt Gaetz, whom NYT connects to D9 shill candidate Jestine Iannotti…

Shill “schemes” are not illegal in #Florida; illegal campaign funding is.

That’s how #Miami SAO charged Artiles & Rodriguez.

No indication Central FL SAOs are on the case.@WPLGLocal10 — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) April 12, 2021

If there was a crime in Florida involving politics or politicians, it is starting to feel like the odds are good that Matt Gaetz was involved.

It is becoming evident why Gaetz worshipped Trump. Matt Gaetz had his own one-person crime wave going on in the Sunshine State. Gaetz is already looking at the possibility of federal criminal charges that, if he were convicted on, would lock him for the majority of the remainder of his life.

The fake candidates scheme has already gotten a former state senator arrested, and that might be just the beginning as the crime ring disguised as a state political party is being exposed.

