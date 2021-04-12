Not A Single Senate Republican Supports COVID Hate Crimes Bill

Sen. Maize Hirono (D-HI) said that not a single Republican in the Senate signed on to her anti-Asian American hate crimes bill.

Hirono said:

.@maziehirono says no Republicans have signed on to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to address hate crimes against Asian Americans, which she introduced with @RepGraceMeng: “No. It’s not as though we haven’t tried. I’m keeping my fingers crossed. They basically don’t respond.” — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) April 12, 2021

It is disgraceful but not surprising that Republicans would oppose specifically federally criminalizing hate crimes against Asian-Americans. After all, this is a political party led by a man who insisted on calling COVID-19 the “China virus.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said in March that Republicans were refusing to support the bill. Senate Majority Leader Schumer said that the Senate would be voting on the hate crimes bill this week, but instead of showing Asian-Americans that they want their votes, Senate Republicans are likely to unanimously vote against the bill to send the message that Asian-Americans aren’t welcome in what is still Trump’s Republican Party.

