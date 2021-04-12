This Is Just Sad: Republicans Are Giving Fake Awards To Trump

2.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump was given a bowl and deemed a Champion of Freedom, which is an award that Republicans made up to make Trump happy.

Here is how the National Republican Senatorial Committee described the award, “This weekend, NRSC Chairman Rick Scott presented President Donald J. Trump with the NRSC’s inaugural Champion for Freedom Award. This award is presented to conservative leaders who have worked tirelessly to create good jobs, protect the values that make our country great, and stop the Democrats’ socialist agenda.”

Republicans could have cut out the BS and just said this is an award to former presidents named Donald who live in Florida, who is a very good boy.

There is no floor for how low Republicans will go to appease Trump.

The most mystifying element to sane observers is why Republicans continue to placate a man who within two years cost them control of the entire federal government. Trump was such a dumpster fire that he turned Georgia blue and got two Democratic senators elected from the state.

It is a mystery why Republicans keep catering to a political loser who never stops saying that he is winning.

Republicans remain devoted to Trump, and that is great news for Democrats in 2022 and 2024.

