The GOP Is Pretending to Care About The Deficit Again After Calling Biden’s Infrastructure Plan “A Slush Fund”

Senate Republicans expressed their opposition to President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan in an internal memo, referring to it as a “partisan slush fund” and characterizing it as unnecessary and wasteful, a sign that things are back to normal as Republicans pretend to care about government spending despite the exorbitant price tag during the Trump era when at least one chamber of Congress was always under GOP control.

“Biden’s Partisan, Job-Crushing Slush Fund spends just 5% of the total $2.7 trillion on roads and bridges,” the lawmakers said in their memo.

“The rest is: a wish list of non-infrastructure spending on failed Obama policies; a dog’s breakfast of slush funds for Democrats’ pet projects without any accountability or transparency; expensive green energy mandates on Americans; a ban on the right to work; and a flurry of tax hikes that will to drive companies out of the U.S. and give China and Russia a say in the United States’ tax laws. As a result, the plan will eliminate at least 1 million jobs,” they added.

You can read the memo HERE.

The hypocrisy on display is all the more frustrating when we consider that the “national debt has risen by almost $7.8 trillion during Trump’s time in office,” according to recent reporting from ProPublica which examined data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The findings show that the Trump administration’s 2017 tax cuts and reckless spending caused the national debt to balloon and contributed to the deficit.