It Will Be Joe Biden Who Finally Gets All US Troops Out Of Afghanistan

President Joe Biden will withdraw all the remaining US troops from Afghanistan on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 in 2021.

The Washington Post reported:

President Biden will withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan over the coming months, people familiar with the plans said, completing the military exit by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that first drew the United States into its longest war.

The decision, which Biden is expected to announce on Wednesday, will keep thousands of U.S. forces in the country beyond the May 1 exit deadline that the Trump administration negotiated last year with the Taliban, according to one person familiar with the matter, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to describe plans that are not yet public.

There is consensus on both the left and right that the American departure from Afghanistan should have happened years ago. The US can still engage in anti-terrorism efforts without thousands of American boots on the ground.

Goerge W. Bush got the United States into Afghanistan, with good reason after 9/11, but both Obama and Trump could not get the nation fully out. The nation’s longest military engagement will finally come to an end, and it will happen under the historic presidency of Joe Biden.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook