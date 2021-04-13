Matt Gaetz’s Sex Trafficking Pal Is Cooperating With The Feds To Bring Him Down

Joel Greenberg has been cooperating with federal investigators since last year and providing evidence against Matt Gaetz.

The New York Times reported:



A former local official in Florida indicted in the Justice Department investigation that is also focused on Representative Matt Gaetz has been providing investigators with information since last year about an array of topics, including Mr. Gaetz’s activities, according to two people briefed on the matter.

….

Mr. Greenberg began speaking with investigators once he realized that the government had overwhelming evidence against him and that his only path to leniency lay in cooperation, the people said. He has met several times with investigators to try to establish his trustworthiness, though the range of criminal charges against him — including fraud — could undermine his credibility as a witness.

Greenberg takes the potential case against Gaetz to a whole different level. Greenberg has the ability to destroy Gaetz’s defense that the Venmo payments were not made in exchange for sex. Greenberg takes the case beyond paper and gives prosecutors an eyewitness who can tell the story of Matt Gaetz’s criminal behavior.

The potential case is no longer a matter of the word of Gaetz versus prosecutors. Investigators have a witness who has been handing information over to the federal government for months. The loss of his political career will be the least of Matt Gaetz’s problems. He will be lucky not to end up in prison.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook