President Biden, the Obamas, and Celebrities Will Participate in Covid-19 Vaccination TV Special

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and a slew of celebrities will participate in a Covid-19 vaccination television special to encourage as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated.

The event, “Roll Up Your Sleeves,” airs Sunday on NBC. It aims to “educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines,” according to the event’s organizers, who released details this morning. Biden, in particular, will speak about the importance of getting vaccinated in order to “beat the pandemic, protect loved ones and continue the road to recovery.”

Also participating: infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, and entertainers Sterling K. Brown, Billy Crystal, Faith Hill, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, Joel McHale, Kumail Nanjiani, Ellen Pompeo, Lana Condor, Jennifer Lopez, Ken Jeong, Joe Jonas, Amanda Seyfried, Wanda Sykes and Jane Seymour. NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal will also be on hand “to remind audiences that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a crucial step for Americans to return to the activities they love.”

The special was created in a joint effort by ATTN: and Civic Nation’s Made to Save initiative. It will be hosted by Wallgreens.

22.3% of the American population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC’s Covid-19 Data Tracker. The United States has launched a robust vaccination campaign that has caused cases in much of the country to level out. Despite this, the country still boasts the highest number of casualties related to Covid-19 in the world, with over 559,000 deaths on record.