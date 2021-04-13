Rand Paul Misleadingly Claims That Only Democrats Pass Jim Crow Laws

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) made the dishonest and disingenuous claim that only Democrats have passed Jim Crow laws to limit voting.

Paul said on Fox News, “What is valid about that is that we shouldn’t allow mass voting by mass groups. We should allow individualized voting. If you want to vote by mail or vote early, we can accommodate that. The Georgia law allowed for more early voting. So did the Kentucky law. Allowed for more voting. There’s nothing wrong with showing an I.D. We shouldn’t allow mass drop boxes for 10,000 ballots.

There’s a potential for fraud there. Any way we can make the election have more integrity, people that are rebuked president trump over that, that it’s misplaced. Anybody calling it Jim crow doesn’t realize that the history of Jim crow is the history of the democratic party. There’s almost no Republicans in our history that supported Jim crow laws. Every Jim crow law passed in our nation’s history was passed by Democrats.

Sen. Paul was misleading viewers about Democrats. The Southern Democrats who supported Jim Crow left the Democratic Party after Democrats passed and LBJ signed into law the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act.

In his book Moyers In America, Bill Moyers attributed the statement to LBJ, who Moyers claims said, “I think we just delivered the South to the Republican Party for a long time to come,” after he signed the Civil Rights Act.

Over time, the Southern Democrats underwent a political transformation that began with Nixon’s appeal to them in 1968 and was in full blossom by the time Trump arrived on the scene in 2015. The Southern Democrats who supported Jim Crow are the backbone of the modern Republican Party.

Rand Paul knows this.

Sen. Paul also understands that only Republicans are passing laws that make voting more difficult.

In 2021, the Republican Party is the party of Jim Crow.

