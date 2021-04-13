Tucker Carlson Slammed for Employing White Supremacist Conspiracy Theory in Latest Lie About Dems

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson is being criticized after he employed the white supremacist “great replacement theory” to assert that Democrats are intentionally replacing white people with immigrants and minorities to further their electoral goals. While demographic changes in the United States indicate that white people will become the minority by 2045, there is no evidence to support Carlson’s claim.

That didn’t stop him from saying it, however.

“It was true and therefore worth saying,” he said on his program. “America badly needs a national conversation about it.” “Demographic change is the key to the Democratic party’s political ambitions,” he continued, adding that “Democrats plan to change the population of the country” to win elections.

Carlson previously claimed that Democrats are “trying to replace the current electorate of voters” with “more obedient voters from the Third World.”

I'm sorry, he's not doubling down, he's taking his endorsement of "replacement theory" even farther now as he rants about "demographic change" pic.twitter.com/0oMpiwC4Du — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 13, 2021

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) last week called for Fox News to fire Carlson after he made similar comments.

“This is a voting rights question,” Carlson said at the time, in reference to how migrants are treated at the nation’s southern border. “I have less political power because they’re importing a brand new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that? The power that I have as an American guaranteed at birth is one man, one vote, and they’re diluting it. No, they are not allowed to do that. Why are we putting up with this?”

“The ‘great replacement theory’ is a classic white supremacist trope that undergirds the modern white supremacist movement in America,” ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt wrote in a letter to Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. “It is a concept that is discussed almost daily in online racist fever swamps. It is a notion that fueled the hateful chants of “Jews will not replace us!” in Charlottesville in 2017. And it has lit the fuse in explosive hate crimes, most notably the hate-motivated mass shooting attacks in Pittsburgh, Poway and El Paso, as well as in Christchurch, New Zealand.”

“In short, this is not legitimate political discourse. It is dangerous race-baiting, extreme rhetoric. And yet, unfortunately, it is the culmination of a pattern of increasingly divisive rhetoric used by Carlson over the past few years,” Greenblatt continues, later adding, “Given his long record of race-baiting, we believe it is time for Carlson to go.”

Scott has not responded to requests for comment.