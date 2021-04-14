Democrats To Introduce Bill To Add 4 New Supreme Court Justices

House and Senate Democrats will introduce a bill to expand the Supreme Court from nine to thirteen justices.

NBC News reported:

Congressional Democrats will introduce legislation Thursday to expand the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices, alongside progressive activists pushing to transform the high court.

….

The Democratic bill is led by Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts in the Senate, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, in the House. It is cosponsored by Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia and Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York.

If there is one thing on the Democratic agenda that terrifies Republicans beyond a new voting rights bill, it is the idea that Democrats will try to add more justices to the Supreme Court. Republicans can’t seem to go more than a minute without breaking into a panic about more liberal justices arriving on the Supreme Court to destroy the only rulings that are keeping them competitive in elections.

Four new liberal justices would certainly rule to rid the nation of Citizens United and to restore the Voting Rights Act. A liberal court would protect both choice and the Affordable Care Act.

The liberal court would change America, but for now, that court will have to wait, as any legislation to change the court probably won’t make it through the Senate, but the bill that will be unveiled tomorrow is the first step, and if Democrats do well in the 2022 midterm elections, Joe Biden could find himself nominating four new Supreme Court justices.

