Fort Jackson Army Officer Under DOJ Investigation After Assaulting Black Man For Walking In His Neighborhood

Jonathan Pentland, a drill instructor at Fort Jackson, was arrested for assault and is facing a DOJ investigation after he attacked a black man for walking through his neighborhood.

Here is the video of the assault:

Racist US Army sergeant in South Carolina assaults a young Black man and says "you're in the wrong neighborhood" pic.twitter.com/kvX64omClt — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 14, 2021

The Commanding General at Fort Jackson issued a statement confirming that Jonathan Pentland had been arrested for assault and the DOJ is investigating:

As an update on the unfortunate incident that brought disrespect to @fortjackson our Army and the trust with the public we serve, please see below. 👇🏾 I will be transparent in the future with shareable information. The subject in this case was arrested. @PaulFunk2 @TradocDCG pic.twitter.com/prihGao1Nv — Fort Jackson Commanding General (@fortjacksoncg) April 14, 2021

The video was disgusting in that a young man was assaulted for walking while black.

The good news for America is that Donald Trump is no longer president, so racists who get off on bullying and assaulting minorities will no longer have a cheerleader and enabler in the highest office of the land.

It would be nice to believe that this sort of racism was born of Trump and will fade with his departure, but the above video is racism in America. It existed centuries before Donald Trump, but the difference is that somebody like soon to be former Sgt. Pentland may now face federal charges for committing a hate crime.

When Joe Biden talks about everyone coming together to end racism, the video above is exactly what he is referring to.

