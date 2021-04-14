Fox News Can’t Hide Its Disappointment When Liz Cheney Says She Won’t Support Trump In 2024

Fox’s Neil Cavuto sounded disappointed when Rep. Liz Cheney said that she would not support Trump if he ran again in 2024.

Video:

Fox News's Neil Cavuto sounds disappointed when Liz Cheney says she would not support Trump in 2024. pic.twitter.com/bwwCTdRnhV — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 14, 2021

Cavuto asked Cheney, “If Donald Trump were the 2024 nominee, would you support him?

Cheney answered, “I would not.”

Cavuto sounded disappointed and said, “Okay. Liz Cheney. Very good catching up with you.”

No one should be surprised that Liz Cheney would probably rather be shot into space than support Donald Trump, but in a Republican Party where John Boehner trashes Trump out of one side of his mouth but admits out of the other that he voted for him in 2020, Cheney’s clear and solid stance is unheard of on Fox News.

Cheney is no hero. In the same Fox News interview, she also warned about Democrats bringing socialism to the United States.

Republicans and Fox News appear to be banking on a return of Trump to restore them to their previous glory, but nothing has changed. Trump is still immensely unpopular, and the Republicans who can’t stand him haven’t been swayed by the Big Lie or Joe Biden’s presidency.

