Meet The 6 Republican Senators Who Voted To Enable Hate Crimes Against Asian-Americans

Six Republican Senators, including Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Rand Paul, voted to block debate on the Asian-American hate crimes bill.

Sahil Kapur tweeted:

An interesting strategy from McConnell not to filibuster the bill on the front end; to have a debate, push amendments (of which Republicans have many) and engage Democrats. There is still a 60-vote hurdle to move to a final vote. A test case of whether this leads to an outcome. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 14, 2021

The six Republicans who voted NO on beginning debate over Mazie Hirono's Asian American hate crimes bill: Cotton

Cruz

Hawley

Marshall

Paul

Tuberville — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 14, 2021

The six Republican Senators were voting to enable hate crimes against Asian-Americans. It is telling that at least three of the six Senatore who tried to block debate are likely Republican presidential candidates. Sens. Paul, Hawley, and Cruz are all rumored to be weighing 2024 presidential campaigns.

Apparently, they believe that the path to the 2024 Republican nomination runs through enabling hate crimes against Asian-Americans. The motion to proceed to debate passed 92-6, but the votes of those six Republicans speak volumes about the cynicism of potential Republican candidates and the degree to which the GOP is out of step with the rest of America on issues like hate crimes against Asian-Americans.

