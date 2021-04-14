Barack Obama Praises Joe Biden’s Decision To Get Out Of Afghanistan

Former President Obama praised President Biden for making the right decision and removing US troops from Afghanistan after twenty years.

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, President Obama said:

President Biden has made the right decision in completing the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Today, we should pause to pay tribute to the extraordinary sacrifices of the Americans who have served in our longest war, as well as their families. We also honor the allies who served alongside us and the Afghan people who have suffered so much in pursuit of a better future for their country. It has been a long and arduous struggle in Afghanistan, rooted in our response to the deadliest terrorist attack on the U.S. homeland in our history. American troops, diplomats, and development workers can take pride in their efforts to deliver justice for 9/11, destroy al Qaeda’s safe-haven, train Afghan Security Forces, and support the people of Afghanistan.

Since we began to draw down U.S. forces in 2011, the United States made clear to the Afghan government that we would be gradually transitioning responsibility for security while creating time and space for efforts to improve governance and pursue diplomacy. Nearly a decade later, it is time to turn the page to the next chapter of our relationship with Afghanistan. There will be very difficult challenges and further hardship ahead in Afghanistan, and the U.S. must remain engaged diplomatically and through our development efforts to support the Afghan people, particularly those who have taken extraordinary risks on behalf of human rights. But after nearly two decades of putting our troops in harm’s way, it is time to recognize that we have accomplished all that we can militarily, and that it’s time to bring our remaining troops home. I support President Biden’s bold leadership in building our nation at home and restoring our standing around the world.

The Lindsey Grahams and Tom Cottons of the political world hate this decision, but the reality is that outside of the pro-war faction of the Republican Party, the American people are tired, and want the troops to come home.

The term endless war is overused, but in the case of Afghanistan, the United States would have been waiting forever for the perfect time to leave. President Obama was right. There are challenges ahead in Afghanistan, but it time to bring America’s troops home and turn the page because that is the only way to tackle the future.

