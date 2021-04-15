Somebody Finally Shuts Up Jim Jordan As Maxine Waters Tells Him, “Shut Your Mouth”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was doing his usual conspiracy hysteria bullying to Dr. Fauci when Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) told him to “shut your mouth.”

Video:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) speaks for America when tells Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), "shut your mouth." pic.twitter.com/uv3GHMKfoI — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 15, 2021

The exchange:

Jordan: Where does it get to? When it comes down at what number do we get our liberties back tell me the number.

Rep. Jim Clyburn: (D-SC) When 90% of the members of Congress get vaccinated.

Jordan: You are not a doctor Mr. Clyburn who is.

Waters: Thank you for recognizing me Mr. Clyburn.

Clyburn: Chair now recognizes.

Jordan: My question is.

….(Crosstalk)…..

Jordan: No. Just a moment. Mr. Chairman I don’t want to you answer my question. The American people want Dr. Fauci to answer the question.

Waters: Your time has expired, sir. You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth.

House Republicans like Jordan a.k.a The Matt Gaetz of the Midwest, love to turn hearings into dumpster fires, especially when the topic is something that makes them look really bad, like the GOP response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Jordan tried to create his Fox News moment, but Maxine Waters wasn’t having it. Most of America has been waiting for Jim Jordan to shut his mouth for years, and it is not surprising that the person to do it was Maxine Waters.

