Justices Sotomayor and Gorsuch Warn Partisan Divisions and Disinformation Threaten Our Democracy

During a recorded event sponsored by the Center for Strategic & International Studies, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch warned that partisan divisions and disinformation threaten the fabric of American democracy.

“This is the scariest of times, and the most exciting of times,” Sotomayor said in the video conversation last month that was just released. “We had one of highest turnouts in voting the last election. Yet at the same time we see some of the cracks in our system.”

“We have a great deal of partisan, very heated debate going on, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” she added. “But it can turn into an awful thing, into something that destroys the fabric of our community if we don’t learn to talk to each other.”

Gorsuch echoed Sotomayor’s statements, saying that it is incumbent on Americans to be mindful and tend to their democracy.

“Our enemies know this, even if we don’t,” he said. “And it is no surprise that a lot of the false information spread on social media is deliberately spread by our enemies to sow disagreement internally in the country. If we allow them to destroy our sense of ‘we the people,’ our sense of community, our sense of our shared liberties that we love and treasure, that’s hard to come back from.”

You can watch the full event below.

Sotomayor was nominated by former President Barack Obama and has served on the Supreme Court since her confirmation in 2009. Gorsuch joined the court in 2017 after being nominated by former President Donald Trump.