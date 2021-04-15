Poll: Overwhelming Majority of Democrats, Few Republicans Approve of Biden’s Performance in Office

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is sky-high among Democrats though few Republicans are on board with his administration, according to the latest Gallup poll.

The poll, which was based on data collected from phone interviews with a sample of 2,937 adults and a sampling error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, found that 96% of Democrats approve of Biden’s early job performance. Only 10% of Republicans feel the same.

Over the first two-and-a-half months of his presidency, Biden has an average approval rating of 56%, an average that is lower than former President Barack Obama’s during the same period but higher than former President Donald Trump’s.

There is also a significant gender gap: While just 49% of men approve of Biden’s job performance, 62% of women do. An education gap exists as well, with 64% of college graduates approving of Biden’s performance compared to 51% of non-graduates.

Biden’s popularity has remained relatively steady thanks to the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that includes stimulus payments for eligible Americans as well as more support for workers and communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Americans are more divided on his $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan, with 36% of Americans saying they favor it, though 50% express their support for raising corporate taxes to pay for it. Additionally, 87% support the plan to repair roads and bridges, 82% support increasing pay for elderly caregivers, 78% support increasing nationwide access to high-speed broadband, and 70% support retrofitting homes and businesses to make them more energy-efficient.