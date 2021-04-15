Rachel Maddow Explains Trump’s Russia Collusion Crime

Rachel Maddow put the pieces together and showed how Trump committed criminal collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.

We now know the Trump campaign secretly gave their own data to Russian intelligence in the middle of that attack, which again presumably helped what the Russians were doing. As “The New York Times” puts it in their new story on this that just posted tonight, “The revelation, made public in a Treasury Department document announcing new sanctions against Russia, established for the first time that there was a direct pipeline from the Trump campaign to Russian spies at a time when the Kremlin was engaged in a covert effort to sabotage the 2016 presidential election. Having the polling data would have allowed Russia to better understand the Trump campaign strategy, including where the campaign was focusing resources at a time when the Russian government was carrying out its own efforts to undermine Trump’s opponents.”

What’s the definition of collusion again? Not just passively benefiting from somebody else’s crime, but actively helping them commit it? Is that what we call collusion? Tell me more about how the whole Russia thing is a hoax.

Trump spent years denying the collusion because while there is no such crime as collusion, it is a crime for any individual to accept aid from a foreign government in an election campaign. Trump, Jared Kushner, and the entire team that was in on the collusion with Russia committed a crime. They got away with it during the Trump administration because Trump’s DOJ squeezed and restricted the Mueller investigation, and there was no smoking gun link to Trump/Russia collusion, but there is now.

Rachel Maddow showed how the crime worked, and it is proof that Trump and his campaign should face criminal charges.

