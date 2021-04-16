Data Breach Busts Cops Who Donated To Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse

Cops and other public officials were busted donating to mass murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, far-right activists, and other police who killed black people.

The Guardian reported:

Among the donors were several associated with email addresses traceable to police and other public officials.

One donation for $25, made on 3 September last year, was made anonymously, but associated with the official email address for Sgt William Kelly, who currently serves as the executive officer of internal affairs in the Norfolk police department in Virginia.

That donation also carried a comment, reading: “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.”

The comment continued: “Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.”

White supremacists and racists have infiltrated police departments all across the country. The data breach that exposed many of these cops and public officials only confirms what has long been widely suspected.

America doesn’t have a few bad apples in some police departments. The nation has a system that has become corrupt and racist. Not every officer is a white supremacist or a racist, but there are far too many officers who are complicit by staying silent when they see something wrong.

The United States needs real policing reform. The epidemic of police shootings must stop, and the way to end them is to get rid of the racist and white supremacist cops. It is time to return police departments back to their mission of protecting and serving their communities.

Federal policing reform is the best way to make sure that bad cops are removed from power in our communities.

