Joe Scarborough Takes Down Jim Jordan for Spreading Lies, Conspiracy Theories About Dr. Anthony Fauci

Speaking on “Morning Joe” earlier this morning, MSNBC pundit Joe Scarborough criticized Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for his spreading lies and conspiracy theories about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scarborough’s comments followed Jordan’s contentious behavior during a hearing held by the House Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee in which he challenged Fauci on social-distancing and mask-wearing precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“It’s so personal and it’s really personal. They have lied about Dr. Fauci. They have spread conspiracy theories about Dr. Fauci. They have said the most preposterous things. It is personal,” Scarborough said.

“They’re trying to attack the messenger, who has been warning them, while they’ve been lying through their teeth to the American people, who has been warning that a lot of people could die,” he continued. “And a year ago, they kept saying, ‘open things up,’ ‘everything’s fine,’ ‘what is this? No worse than the flu.’ No worse — over 550,000 people are dead. And the lies continue. The scapegoating still continues.”

Scarborough also noted that “Lies about Anthony Fauci have always gotten clicks. Conspiracy theories have always gotten clicks,” a jab at the click-based news model that has been accused of thriving on conflict and trafficking conspiracy theories.

“It’s all filled with lies, and yet people are stupid enough to believe it. And so, Jim Jordan peddles those lies. And peddles the suggest that Anthony Fauci somehow is the problem instead of a coronavirus that’s spread across America and killed 550,000 people,” he said.

You can hear Scarborough’s comments by watching the video below.

During the hearing, Jordan accused Fauci of prolonging the pandemic and curtailing personal freedoms.

“We had 15 days to slow the spread turn into a year of lost liberty. What metrics, what measures? What has to happen before Americans get more freedoms?” Jordan asked Fauci before claiming that an individual’s personal “right to go to church, your right to assemble, your right to petition your government, freedom of the press, freedom of speech (has) all been assaulted” as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Fauci disagreed. “I think you’re making this a personal thing, and it isn’t,” Fauci told Jordan.

Clips from the hearing went viral after Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) demanded that Jordan stop derailing the hearing and interrupting Chairman Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.).

“Your time has expired, sir. You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth,” she told him.