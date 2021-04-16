Posted on by Alan Ryland

Marjorie Taylor Greene Criticized for Latest Attack Against Transgender People

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who already has a history of attacking transgender people, has been criticized for her latest attack against an already vulnerable population after she called discussions about gender “all a lie.”

“It is all a lie,” she said in response to a post outlining how some gender identities do not fit the male and female spectrum.

There is only male and female,” she added. “You can’t play God and make up whatever you want.”

Greene was swiftly criticized by the LGBT community and their allies.

In February, Greene tried to block the Equality Act while it was being debated on the House floor. She has also said that trans women and girls should be restricted from participating in women’s sports.

“I’ve introduced these amendments to the so-called ‘Equality’ Act in order to stop this Democrat attack on girls, churches, and believers,” she said in a statement at the time.