Marjorie Taylor Greene Criticized for Latest Attack Against Transgender People

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who already has a history of attacking transgender people, has been criticized for her latest attack against an already vulnerable population after she called discussions about gender “all a lie.”

“It is all a lie,” she said in response to a post outlining how some gender identities do not fit the male and female spectrum.

“There is only male and female,” she added. “You can’t play God and make up whatever you want.”

It is all a lie. There is only male and female. You can’t play God and make up whatever you want. https://t.co/iDRVu5KD06 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 16, 2021

Greene was swiftly criticized by the LGBT community and their allies.

That "gross" feeling you have towards our community, is exactly how we feel when forced to fit in your box of expectations. Stop! You're not helping you're hurting. 😢 — 🌈 Tanya Take 2 ✋😷🤚 (@TanyaTake2) April 16, 2021

Well humans are complex creatures, and unlike other species do what they want or life continues either way in variable directions. You don't have to associate with it, but it's a reality in humans simply being, like it or not, either way everyone is just living in a giant boat — IW (@smackdown_x) April 16, 2021

Intersex – person born with both genitalia So you are wrong! Do some research before you tweet! #ExpelGreene You should bring this up at your next committee meeting…..oops…… forgot! pic.twitter.com/Eme7w4jpCV — 𝙶𝚛𝚎𝚐 𝙼𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚗𝚔𝚢 (@Gregmalenky) April 16, 2021

Thanks for admitting that you have ZERO care for those who are tormented by feeling like they were born into the wrong body. Because God doesn’t make mistakes, right?! You need to learn to care more about your fellow humans and less about an archaic text!! — Hulk Smash Stupid (@HulkSmashStupid) April 16, 2021

Scientific observation disturbs you greatly,but trans-gendered humans have been around since the dawn of mankind. So there's that. That you somehow see a political advantage to inflicting rhetorical turmoil on a group of human beings? Well, that's your calling card (and shame) — Democracy Is Real, BUT sadly it's NOT US(A) (@BulldogLiberal) April 16, 2021

In February, Greene tried to block the Equality Act while it was being debated on the House floor. She has also said that trans women and girls should be restricted from participating in women’s sports.

“I’ve introduced these amendments to the so-called ‘Equality’ Act in order to stop this Democrat attack on girls, churches, and believers,” she said in a statement at the time.