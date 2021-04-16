Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Vote Against Sick People Getting Bone Marrow

This is the future of the Republican Party, as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert both voted against a national program that matches bone marrow donors with patients.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were the lone two members to vote against a bill that would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who have leukemia and other diseases The bill passed 415-2 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 16, 2021

One does wonder if Greene and Boebert had an understanding of what they were voting against, and if they did, why they are so opposed to sick people having access to bone marrow?

The cartoon villainy of Greene and Boebert would be almost funny if they were not members of the House whose votes help make policy decisions for the country.

The vote was a reminder of why House Republicans can not be allowed to take back the majority in 2022. A Republican-controlled House would put people like Greene and Boebert in the majority, and their ideas about letting Leukemia patients die without access to a national bone marrow registry could gain more traction.

Greene and Boebert don’t belong in Congress, as their extremism could get Americans killed.

