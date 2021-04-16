Posted on by Jason Easley

House Republicans Start White Supremacy Caucus As They Aren’t Even Trying To Hide Their Racism

House Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar are starting an America First caucus to “respect Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News tweeted:

America first was Trump’s slogan that had clear racist implications because what Trump meant by America was white, and anyone who isn’t white is not a real American.

The caucus that the Republicans are forming isn’t nativist. It’s racist. Anglo-Saxon and European have long been thinly disguised code words for white. House Republicans aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. They are the party of white supremacy, and anyone who joins the “America First” caucus will be outing themselves as a racist white supremacist.

