House Republicans Start White Supremacy Caucus As They Aren’t Even Trying To Hide Their Racism

House Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar are starting an America First caucus to “respect Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News tweeted:

NEW in @PunchbowlNews Midday An America First Caucus is recruiting lawmakers calling for "common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and a return to architectural style that “befits the progeny of European architecture.” linked to @mtgreenee and @RepGosar — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 16, 2021

→ Under the “Infrastructure” section: “The America First Caucus will work towards an infrastructure that reflects the architectural, engineering and aesthetic value that befits the progeny of European architecture … — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 16, 2021

→ In the “Education” section: “[O]ur education has worked to actively undermine pride in America’s great history and is actively hostile to the civic and cultural assimilation necessary for a strong nation.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 16, 2021

America first was Trump’s slogan that had clear racist implications because what Trump meant by America was white, and anyone who isn’t white is not a real American.

The caucus that the Republicans are forming isn’t nativist. It’s racist. Anglo-Saxon and European have long been thinly disguised code words for white. House Republicans aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. They are the party of white supremacy, and anyone who joins the “America First” caucus will be outing themselves as a racist white supremacist.

