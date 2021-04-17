Kevin McCarthy Blasted For Claiming Republicans Are The Party Of Lincoln Not Trump Racism

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is being blasted for claiming the GOP is not the party of nativist dog whistles.

“America is built on the idea that we are all created equal, and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion,” McCarthy tweeted. “The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles.”

Conservative Bill Kristol tweeted, “Kevin McCarthy feigns disdain for ‘nativist dog whistles’ from marginal members of Congress. But when Trump told other members in 2019 to go back where they came from—shouting nativism from the rooftops—silence. And then McCarthy happily supported Trump for president in 2020.”

Kristol was correct. McCarthy is hoping to ride the racism and dog whistles to the House majority in 2022. His little tweet about opportunity and the party of Lincoln was only issued to because Taylor Greene and Gosar said the quiet part out loud.

The Republican Party can’t be led by Trump, whose racism was so casual that it was an almost daily event and still claim ownership of Lincoln’s legacy. The party of Lincoln no longer exists. The Republican Party is the party of Trump, and Trumpism equals racism.

Reps. Greene and Gosar were too blatant in the appeal to white supremacists and racists. Notice that McCarthy has spent more time trying to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee than he has on the threat that Marjorie Taylor Greene poses to the House and the country.

Kevin McCarthy is a cynical and craven political climber who thinks that you are too dumb to see through the obvious racism of the Republican Party.

