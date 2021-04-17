Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down And Makes The America First Caucus Scandal Even Worse

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had a total meltdown and claimed that she never read the America First Caucus draft and then attacked the media.

Taylor Greene tweeted:

On Friday, sick and evil POS in the media attacked me with phrases I never said or wrote. They released a staff level draft proposal from an outside group that I hadn’t read. The scum and liars in the media are calling me a racist by taking something out of context. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2021

I believe in America First with all my heart and that means every American, of every race, creed, and color. I will never back down and I will never stop fighting for America First. There are tens of millions of Americans who agree. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2021

I have plans to drive President Trump’s America First agenda with my Congressional colleagues but we won’t let the media or anyone else push the narrative. America First policies will save this country for all of us, our children, and ultimately the world. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2021

This. Is. Not. Helping.

Rep. Taylor Greene doesn’t deny that everything in the America First caucus language is true. She attacked the media for sharing the language with the American people.

Greene is clearly another mini-Trump because she doesn’t overtly deny the language in the draft but instead tries to distract and divert attention to make press freedom, not racism, the real enemy. Just like Trump, Taylor Greene would rather that we talk about her rage at the media instead of the contents of what was released in her name.

Let’s focus on racism, not the racist who is trying to distract from her white power beliefs.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook