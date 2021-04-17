Opinion: The America First Caucus is All Trump

Political observers knew this was coming sooner rather than later. The so-called “America First Caucus” is pure Trump and its goal can be summed up in four words: “Make America White Again.”

It is likely anyone reading this screed will have heard that a pair of Trump acolytes and foul congressional representatives from Georgia and Arizona, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, have formed a new movement in the House of Representatives. Most of the media outlets are focusing on the new caucus’ goal of “emphasizing respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,” but there is much more than a nifty little phrase at play.

No doubt a vast majority of Americans don’t have a clue about what “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” or “infrastructure that befits the progeny of European architecture” really means; this author can help with that.

By definition, North American Anglo-Saxon means:

“Any white, English-speaking person.”

The definition goes on to give a quote as example of how to accurately use Anglo-Saxons in a sentence regarding culture in America.

‘There’s the fiery passion of the Latins, the cold implied fetishism of the Eastern European, and the faith-based frigidity of white Anglo-Saxons.” (author bold)

Greene and her cohort would more accurately label their Trump-inspired group “the WASP” caucus if they were transparent. WASP is the acronym for “White Anglo-Saxon Protestants;” Catholics, Jews, Asians, African Americans, Hispanics and Middle Eastern people need not apply for inclusion in the nation adhering to “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” espoused by the “America First Caucus.” And like Trump, if the caucus has its way those non-WASP ethnicities would not be welcomed in America.

If anyone has the stomach for a boatload of Trumpism in a disgustingly wretched seven page manifesto, they can read it here. But be forewarned, it is like reading a transcript of a Trump speech replete with all of Trump’s male bovine excrement lies – about immigrants, about China, about progressives, about foreign policy, about international trade, about education, about foreign aid, and of course about election security.

To summarize the seven-page document completely is simply too revolting to this author to put it into words; it was excruciating enough having to read it. However, it is basically full of nativist propaganda founded on Trump’s nasty lies to incite his racist base. Naturally, an entire section is devoted to parroting Trump’s conspiracy theories and lies about why he lost the 2016 presidential election.

It is unclear how many fanatical Trump acolytes will join Greene and Gosar in the new WASP caucus, but it is likely it will be more than just Barry Moore (R-AL) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX) who have already signed on as early, and very exuberant, members. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted that he too was anxious to get on board to assist in making America white again.

If there is any doubt what inspired this particularly Trumpist “make America white again” ideology, note this introductory sentence lifted straight out of the WASPs policy platform: It reads:

“A certain intellectual boldness is needed amongst members of the AFC to follow in President Trump’s footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation.” (author bold)

When the group says “sacrifice sacred cows” they mean completely ridding America of the federal government, immigration, education, free and fair elections, foreign policy, foreign aid, trade agreements, and anything threatening the fossil fuel industry. They claim that under their “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political tradition” all power and authority to govern the people will lie with the individual states.

No person in their right mind should discount this far-right bunch of malcontents’ intentions to see their fascist policies reach fruition. Remember, all but a few Republicans in Congress voted to acquit Trump of inciting an insurrection against the federal government that led to a deadly, but failed, coup d’etat to allow Trump to remain in power.

These un-American cretins are dead serious and no sane person should discount their will to see their policies become the law of the land. As noted above, this group’s commitment to uniquely Anglo-Saxon traditional politics is all Trump and if anyone knows their world history, they will comprehend that traditional Anglo-Saxon politics was a tyrannical monarchy.

It is worth noting that Anglo-Saxons originated in Germany and invaded Britain when Rome abandoned the Island Nation. A different German embraced Anglo-Saxon political tradition in the 1930s and attempted to purge his kingdom of the same kind of people Trump and his vile “make America white again” devotees are proposing. Anyone not quaking at the prospect of this clear and present danger from the new Trump caucus to America is either a racist Trump supporter or just plain stupid.