Rep. Ted Lieu Challenges Marjorie Taylor Greene By Asking To Join Her Racist Caucus

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who is a Taiwanese immigrant, asked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) if he can join her racist America First caucus.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

Dear @mtgreenee & @RepGosar: I have some questions about your Anglo-Saxon caucus: Will non Aryans be allowed to join? If so, do we have to sit in the back of the room because we’re not white? Can we have fried rice and nachos during the meetings? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/WkD0ZIRCxr — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 17, 2021

The America First Caucus makes it clear what they are about by stressing Anglo Saxons and Anglo Saxon heritage. The use of the phrase non-Aryans by Rep. Lieu is especially appropriate because Reps. Taylor Greene and Gosar’s language could have been taken straight from how the Third Reich framed its racism.

It would be interesting for Taylor Green to answer Ted Lieu.

A smart politician would have never had the idea for an “America First” white power caucus, but no one has accused the founders of this caucus of being smart.

The caucus is meant to pander to Trump’s supporters, but it also confirms an important point. A bedrock of Donald Trump’s support was racism, not economic anxiety, and Rep. Lieu put Greene and Gosar’s racism to the test.

