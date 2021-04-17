The Feds May Have Two Cooperating Witnesses Providing Evidence Against Matt Gaetz

The federal government might have two cooperating witnesses against Matt Gaetz, including the woman who was sex trafficked as a minor.

Politico reported:



Matt Gaetz’s former girlfriend has told friends she’s worried that the woman who is key to the federal government’s sex-crimes investigation tried to get her to incriminate the Florida lawmaker on a recorded call.

The revelation raises the possibility that federal prosecutors have two top cooperating witnesses: the woman who was an alleged sex-trafficking victim when she was a minor and the Gaetz associate already indicted for that crime, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

If the federal government has both Joel Greenberg and the victim providing evidence against Gaetz, plus the cyber paper trail that Gaetz left behind, the federal government will be able to build a strong case against the for now congressman.

Buying ads attacking CNN is not going to be enough to save Gaetz from a criminal indictment or potentially long stretch in prison if he is convicted.

The level of House Republican entitlement is so high that they still haven’t stripped Gaetz of his committee assignments or returned the money that he donated to the party.

Matt Gaetz is likely finished as a political figure, as the question starts to shift from if he will be charged to how many years he might get?

