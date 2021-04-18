Is Matt Gaetz’s Politician Father Using His Pull to Keep Republicans Quiet About His Son?

Matt Gaetz had a quick rise to political success. The Floridian became a Florida State Rep. by the age of 28. And by the time he was 35, he was a ember of the House of Representatives.

The controversial lawmaker had a lot of help in his career, much of it coming from his politician father Don. Don Gaetz is a former President of the Florida Senate.

And according to a new report from Politico, Gaetz has been pulling strings to keep other lawmakers silent about his son’s sex scandal. Gary Fineout writes, “Don Gaetz all but paved his son’s way into Florida’s political world, and some suggest that his father’s stature and influence is even helping his son as he faces a probe into potential sex trafficking.”

Joe Negron, another former President of the Florida senate told Politico, “He was a force of nature. And Don Gaetz found himself in plenty of battles — and still is today. Last year, he went after a former legislator who once fired his son and who was seeking local office.”

An anonymous political operative weighed in, “Don has a lot of power and friends in Florida politics. There are a lot of people who owe him favors. They are repaying those favors by staying silent about his son.”

