John Boehner Blames Obama Speeches For Increasingly Racist GOP Lawmakers

While promoting his new book, John Boehner has been more than willing to criticize Republicans like Donald Trump and Ted Cruz. The former Speaker, though, also has critiques for some of the Democrats he worked with. Boehner took a weird shot at Barack Obama during a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press.

During the interview, host Chuck Todd and Boehner discussed the racism seeping through the party led by representatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene. After the former Speaker denounced Greene, he went on a tangent about the 44th President.

“My second biggest regret during my time as Speaker is not being able to come to an agreement with President Obama on an immigration reform bill,” he said. “Our immigration system is a mess, it’s broken, from top to bottom. And it needs to be fixed so that it’s fairer for Americans that are here and fairer for those that are trying to come here.”

Todd jumped in, “So you put the blame on President Obama. Isn’t it [former Fox News chief] Roger Ailes and the radicalization of what happened on sort of right-wing [television] at night that torpedoed immigration?”

Boehner answered, “No. Believe me, Chuck, I wanted to get immigration reform done. President Obama wanted to get it done. But again, every time we’d get ready to move, the president would go out and give some speech or he’d loosen up some immigration regulation and just kind of set everybody on fire. And that’s not a prescription for getting things accomplished in the Congress.”

