Biden Announces That All American Adults Can Now Get Covid-19 Vaccine

President Joe Biden took to Twitter to announce that all American adults can now get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Folks, I have good news,” he said in a video posted to his official account. “Everybody is eligible, as of today, to get the vaccine.”

“We have enough of it, you need to be protected, and you need, in turn, to protect your neighbors and your family,” he added. “So please, get the vaccine.”

You can watch the video below.

As of today, every American is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For yourself, your neighbors, and your family — please, get your vaccine. pic.twitter.com/o75JYpGe6r — President Biden (@POTUS) April 19, 2021

Earlier this month, Biden announced that every adult in the country would be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine by April 19, two weeks ahead of the previous deadline, which was May 1.

Thus far, more than 209 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide, according to the CDC’s official COVID Data Tracker. Just under 26% of the entire population is already fully vaccinated and that number is expected to rise significantly in the coming weeks as more vaccines become available.

Despite these gains, Americans are still strongly encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. The coronavirus is still a threat until enough people are vaccinated. Over 567,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began last spring, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.