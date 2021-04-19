Following Mass Shooting, Texas Republican Criticized for Promoting Measure That Makes It Easier for People to Carry Guns

Jared Patterson, a Republican Texas state representative, has been resoundingly criticized after he promoted a measure that makes it easier for individuals to carry guns in the wake of a mass shooting in Austin.

Last week, the Texas House approved , which will allow anyone at least 21-years-old to carry a handgun without a permit.

“Evil exists in this world. HB 1927 gives law-abiding citizens the ability to fight back, to protect themselves and their families w/out being restricted by the govt,” Patterson wrote on Twitter.

“God bless and comfort those killed and affected by the shooting in Austin today. It’s time for us to fight back,” he added.

Patterson’s remarks were swiftly condemned.

So in your mind, the ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend or her daughter should have been prepared to shoot to defend themselves? Maybe instead an extreme risk protective order might have kept the gun out of the hands of the gunman? We don't all want to live ready to shoot to kill. — Rep. Vikki Goodwin (@VikkiGoodwinTX) April 18, 2021

It’s time to just admit you’re fine with innocents dying. Other people dying is the price you’re willing to pay. Your gun outweighs others’ right to life. Just admit it. — Jami Reed (@clubJAGZ) April 18, 2021

Fight back? I just want to LIVE. I shouldn’t have to fight back. You’re part of the evil that exists in this world. — Myndi Luev (@mynmyn525) April 18, 2021

Yes, you see evil every time you look in the mirror. Where are all the "good guys with guns"? It's total bullshit and guy know it! — NJ Amazins 🇵🇷 (@AngelAmazins) April 18, 2021

HB 1927 was approved despite Texans’s calls for stricter gun control measures a spate of mass shootings has shocked individuals nationwide. There were 45 mass shootings in the last month, four of them in Texas.

The shooting in Austin claimed the lives of two Hispanic women and one Black male. Authorities arrested Stephen Broderick, a former detective with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, in Manor, Texas, a few miles from where the incident occurred.