Marjorie Taylor Greeene Is Trying to Expel Maxine Waters from Congress For Addressing Police Brutality

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) will introduce a resolution to expel Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) from Congress, citing “her continual incitement of violence” after Waters addressed protesters following the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wright’s killing comes as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial and facing murder charges for the death of George Floyd, which sparked worldwide protests last spring and summer.

Greene claimed Waters’s comments “led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning.”

Though the National Guard said in a news release that a Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis police team were shot at in a drive-by shooting yesterday morning, there is no evidence that Water’s remarks contributed to the shooting in any way. Minneapolis has already been on edge as the nation waits for Chauvin’s trial to conclude.

Waters had said that if Chauvin is not found guilty, “we’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

“We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue,” Waters said.

It is unlikely the resolution will go anywhere given that the House of Representatives is under Democratic control. Additionally, Greene already has a history of alienating her colleagues.

In January, just one day after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, Greene introduced articles of impeachment against him, claiming that he committed abuses of power while vice president by allowing his son Hunter Biden to serve on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. An investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing.

In February, the House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments amid controversy surrounding her statements on social media which included calls for the execution of top Democrats.