Not Happy About Being Called Out on His Election Lies, MyPillow CEO Countersues Dominion for $1.6 Billion

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced his company would countersue Dominion Voting Systems for $1.6 billion after Dominion filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Lindell and the company in February.

“This lawsuit is brought in support of the marketplace of ideas and to remedy the grave harm that has been suffered by MyPillow as a result of Dominion’s suppression of speech and attacks on the Company,” the suit states.

MyPillow claims there is a distinct difference between statements made by Lindell and those made by the company.

“In making these statements, Lindell spoke for himself, not MyPillow,” the suit says. “MyPillow has not engaged in discussion about the 2020 election. However, as an American company supporting American constitutional values, MyPillow unreservedly supports Lindell’s right to exercise his First Amendment freedoms concerning the matters of critical public concern, like election matters.”

In February, Dominion sued Lindell for $1.3 billion, arguing that Lindell defamed the company by promoting the baseless conspiracy theory that falsely claimed Dominion conspired with foreign powers to rig voting machines to stop former President Donald Trump from winning the 2020 general election.

The company seeks more than $651 million in punitive damages as well as a further $651.7 million in compensation from Lindell. Dominion’s claim is about four times MyPillow’s annual revenue.

“As a result of the false accusations disseminated to a global audience by Lindell, his allies, and like-minded media outlets… Dominion has suffered unprecedented reputational and financial harm, and its employees’ lives have been put in danger,” the company’s lawsuit read.

The lawsuit was imminent: In January and February 2021, Dominion warned Lindell that they planned to sue him for his role in peddling election disinformation.

“You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign,” Dominion wrote in a letter in January.