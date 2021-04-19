Pelosi Tells Maxine Waters Not To Apologize For Telling Protesters To Get More Confrontational

Speaker Pelosi told Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) not to apologize for encouraging protesters to get more confrontational to protect their civil rights.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

“Maxine talked about confrontation in the manner of the Civil Rights movement. I myself think we should take our lead from the George Floyd family. They’ve handled this with great dignity and no ambiguity or lack of misinterpretation by the other side,” Pelosi said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 19, 2021

“No, no, I don’t think she should apologize.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 19, 2021

Rep. Waters has nothing to apologize for. When Republicans stop trying to deny African-Americans their civil rights, then they can ask for apologies. When cops stop killing African-Americans during traffic stops, then the nation can have a conversation about rhetoric.

Maxine Waters wasn’t trying to encourage or incite violence. She is trying to get people to stand up and speak out against a life-and-death situation.

Speaker Pelosi, along with Democrats and people who care about civil rights and ending racism, all have Rep. Waters’s back. Maxine Waters spoke the truth. Oppressive power always wants the opposed to sit down, shut up, and not speak out.

People are dying, and if that isn’t a good enough reason to get more confrontational, then nothing is.

Pelosi gets it, and hell will freeze over before Maxine Waters apologizes.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook