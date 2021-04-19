Republicans Are Threatening Maxine Waters For Telling Black People To Stand Up For Their Rights

House Republicans are threatening to take action against Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) after she told protesters to show people that they mean business.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tweeted, “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.”

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) chimed in, “I am proud to join @GOPLeader to bring accountability to

@MaxineWaters for inciting violence. Her actions were irresponsible, un-American, and unacceptable behavior for a member of Congress. We must call for peace and unity, not violence and hate.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of the failed white supremacist caucus called Rep. Waters the leader of the Black Lives Matter terror army, “@MaxineWaters is Commander of the BLM domestic terror army. A year of burning down cities, looting businesses, & murdering Americans like David Dorn.

When you tell them to “stay in the streets,” how much “more confrontational” can it get, @RepMaxineWaters?”

Nancy Pelosi responded to the Republicans by essentially telling them to take a long walk off of a short cliff. `

House Republicans can’t do anything to Rep. Waters. They can introduce a resolution that will be immediately shot down.

House Republicans are trying to deflect from the fact that they incited a violent attack on the Capitol by pushing Trump’s big lie.

There has not been a single act of violence attributed to the words of Rep. Waters over the weekend. Unlike McCarthy, Cawthorn, and Taylor Greene, Rep. Waters has no incited any violence.

Look beneath the rhetoric, and one can see that what Republicans are most upset about is Rep. Waters telling black people to fight for their rights. The 2020 election has Republicans terrified, as it showed that the GOP could no longer win by relying on racism and appealing to white voters only.

House Republicans want to punish Maxine Waters because she told people to stand up and fight for their rights, and Republicans know that this is a battle that they are destined to lose.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook