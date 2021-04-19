Trump Terrorists May Get Away With Murder As Capitol Police Officer Died Of Strokes

The District Of Columbia medical examiner ruled that Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes after being attacked by Trump terrorists during the Capitol riot.

The Washington Post reported:



In an interview with The Washington Post, Francisco J. Diaz, the medical examiner, said the autopsy found no evidence the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick’s throat to quickly seize. Diaz also said there was no evidence of internal or external injuries.

The medical examiner noted Sicknick was among the officers who engaged the Capitol mob and said “all that transpired played a role in his condition.”

The ruling will make it much more difficult for prosecutors to charge the two men who attacked Sicknick, who supported Donald Trump, with murder.

At a time when Republicans are accusing Democrats of inciting violence, Trumpers who engaged in violence that resulted in the death of a police officer might not be charged with murder.

There is something very wrong with both the policing and criminal justice systems in the United States. It isn’t right that two domestic terrorists may not be charged with murder while innocent African-Americans are killed regularly by police.

The system is broken and if Trump terrorists are not charged with murder, it will only confirm that injustice has replaced justice in the United States of America.

