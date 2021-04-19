WATCH: Geraldo Rivera Blasts Tomi Lahren Aftrer She Blames George Floyd for his Own Death

Since the January 6th insurrection, Fox News has fallen deeper into the gutter. On any given day, viewers can hear from disgraced former Trump aide Stephen Miller or alt-right talking head Tomi Lahren.

Surprisingly, Geraldo Rivera has become somewhat of a voice of reason on the show. The former talk show host got into a wild debate this weekend with Dan Bongino where he called the pundit a “son of a b*tch” during a debate about police brutality.

Rivera was brought onto Martha MacCallum’s Monday show to again talk about police brutality. This time he was debating Lahren and took her down a peg after attempted to blame George Floyd for his own death.

Lahren remarked, “Now the left wants to make everything with regards to officer involved shootings about race. It’s not about race, it’s about compliance.”

The alt-right commentator continued, “If these suspects, if these victims had complied with the police officers, they would be alive to go home to their families at night and so would those officers.”

Rivera quickly jumped in, responding, “If I can start answering Tomi’s point about compliance. I agree people should listen to cops when cops give them an order. But at what point does that compliance take a backseat to a man putting his knee on a handcuffed man’s prostrate body for nine and a half minutes?”

It is not often that Fox News viewers get to hear victims of police brutality defended on air. Rivera has now done so twice in the last week which has been pretty refreshing.