WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Meghan McCain Complaints About Chauvin Protesters

On Monday, the hosts of The View addressed both the Derek Chauvin trial and recent comments by Maxine Waters. The California congresswoman said that if the officer was acquitted, protesters need to, “make sure they know that we mean busines.”

Meghan McCain, the Conservative talking head on the show, took umbrage with the comments. Last summer, McCain was caught lying about violent protests outside of her New York City apartment.

That did not stop her, however, from claiming that last year’s demonstrations, “didn’t play well with Democrats among suburban women.” McCain continued, “[I believe in] peaceful protesting all day every day, it’s an integral part of an American pastime, I think the second it becomes violent, you lose a lot of people on the message that is really really important right now.”

Whoopi Golberg countered the comments, saying:

“Right, well 99 percent of the people who protest out there are not violent. We do find that there are people who are burning and looting stuff, people need to be very aware of who they are and where they are at any given time. I personally would prefer that we didn’t have oodles and oodles of videotape of officers getting ready to go out and fight the protestors, because I feel like people want it to happen. I don’t feel like people in power – if they really cared about all of this, they would have come to the aid of the protestors and said let’s work on this before it got as far as it did last summer.” https://twitter.com/TheView/status/1384203017289752576

With a verdict soon to come in the case, America stands on edge. A decision on Chauvin’s fate is expected later this week.